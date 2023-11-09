Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. The makers have dropped a teaser and two songs from the film and since then fans have been waiting with bated breath to see a glimpse. And finally, the wait is over as on Thursday, the trailer of The Archies was dropped.

The cast

Agastya Nanda will be seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge,Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

The Archies trailer gives a retro vibe. The coming-of-age film dwells deep in the lives of six teenagers. The town's most popular boy Archie gets set to woo Veronica. It's all about high school kids living their best life at Riverdale, a quaint hill station.

From young love to high school revelry and rivalry and angst and rebellion the film ticks all of the boxes of wholesome entertainment.

Dresses in vintage outfits, and sleek hair, the costumes and make-up of the cast are on-point.

While industry friends heap praise on the trailer of The Archies. A section of netizens slammed the makers for a shoddy trailer and also dubbed that Bollywood doesn't need a movie solely dependent on no kids.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Retro style is my favourite but they made it a joke ..."

Another one said, "It is so great seeing these self made hardworking talented young actors reach such heights without any connections in the industry..."

The third one said, "So weird So cringe Just looking like a COSPLAY !..."

The fourth one wrote, "What a waste, some nepo kids thinking then can actually act!!Not even Zoya Akhtar can make them act!..."

The film will stream on Netflix from Dec 7.