Suhana Khan is one of the most talked about celebrity kid in the industry today. Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. From her airport looks to her fashion outings at various events, everything Suhana does, wears or says is put under constant scrutiny.

Netizens unimpressed

The star kid recently arrived at Manish Malhotra's grand pre-Diwali bash. The young actress looked stunning as she made her presence felt in a pastel shaded sequined saree. She completed the look by tying her hair into a neat bun and minimal makeup. While we were bowled over by Suhana's look, many on social media felt otherwise.

"I think suhana ki saree atak gayi hai peeche,pallu ki taref (It seems her saree is stuck from the back)," wrote one user. "She just can't walk n forgot to take that pallu out," wrote another social media user. "Oh god she can't manage the saree nor the press nothing. She is absolutely nervous and uncomfortable," opined a netizen. "Giving thora aunty vibes and the shoes clearly make her uncomfortable," commented another netizen.

Many come to her rescue

"She has no grace," "what's with that walk," "should have worn something else" were some more comments on the picture. However, there were many who loved her look and even praised it. "She is looking like Deepika Padukone," wrote one user. "So beautiful," commented another one.

Suhana on choosing acting

Suhana Khan had once said in an interview that there was no particular moment when she decided to get into acting. "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest," she said.