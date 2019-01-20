Bollywood star kids have been known for creating as much buzz as their parents. From Taimur Ali Khan, who is paparazzi's favourite to AbRam Khan and Aaradhya, the list of Bollywood celeb kids who constantly keep media on their toes is just endless.

Shah Rukh Khan's three wonderful children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan are not an exception to this. From their airport looks, ride with daddy dearest to family outings; everything makes news. We had recently seen a couple of pictures of Aryan Khan with his friends partying. Dressed in all black, the eldest Khan looked every bit of dapper.

And now, we have stumbled upon a video of Suhana Khan, enjoying a pool party with her friends. And what's special? Her furry friend, who she just cannot seem to have enough of. Little Suhana can be seen kissing a pet in the video who is also enjoying the pool date. Adorable, Isn't it?

Shah Rukh had recently revealed that Suhana wishes to make her entry into the film world but he has asked her to get a better grip on the craft and the acting skill. Aryan too has expressed his desire to join the industry but behind the cameras.

Be it any Bollywood party, magazine cover or night-out with friends; Suhana Khan grabs all the limelight wherever she goes. With her friends Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria joining the industry, we all are waiting with bated breath to see the diva make her full-fledged Bollywood debut soon.