For most of us, The Archies comic series has been an integral part of childhood. Be it millennials or Gen Z most of the people have read the comic with enthusiasm. While a generation has read the comic and still restored it as a memory Archie and Reggie are a core memory. Many young adults have seen Archies through the lens of Riverdale. And now Zoya Akhtar has got Netflix's popular series in Hindi for a larger audience.

The plot of The Archies is streaming on Netflix

The Archies was dropped on Netflix on December 7, 2023. The film marks the debut of Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan. The film also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

The Archies is set in a hill station that houses several Anglo-Indian families. Set in the 1950s, the film revolves around Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Ethel Muggs (Aditi Saigal) and Dilton Doiley (Yuvraj Menda), who have grown up in Riverdale and share a strong bond with the town, especially with the park in the centre of the city which has trees planted by every family member in Riverdale.

The young kids who are below 18 fight for a cause, they save Green Park as Veronica's dad wants to cut the trees and make buildings there. The kids want to save the trees as serval memories are attached to them.

The show has received a mixed response from the netizens. Some loved Suhana's role as Veronica and her bond with Betty Khushi Kapoor.

The film talks about love and friendship, and Agastya who plays Archie is a flirt and likes both Betty and Veronica. When they get to know, both of them ask Archie who he likes and eventually the trio chooses friendship over love.

However, it's Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda's Kissing Scene that has been raising eyebrows.

Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan locks lips with Agastya in the show.

Khushi Kapoor also kisses Agastya Nanda. In the film Betty and Veronica, they confess that they kissed Archie.

Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda make their presence felt in every scene. They are great performers.

Take a look at some of the reviews by netizens.

The grand premier was hosted by Netflix on Tuesday night and who's who from the industry attended the screening putting their best fashion foot forward.

Who's in the cast of The Archies?

Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews

Riverdale's teenage Casanova, Archie Andrews is charming and endearing. He has a passion for music and enjoys playing with his band The Archies. Though selfless and loyal, he's torn between his feelings for Betty and Veronica. He also wears his heart on his sleeve — something that tends to get him into trouble often.

Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper

Betty Cooper is the adorable girl next door. She's determined, kind, and can do anything she wants — except get Archie for herself. Betty loves to journal, work at her dad's bookstore, and help her mom with baking. She can find the good in anyone, which makes her the most reliable and lovable friend of all.

Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge

The richest girl in town, Veronica Lodge knows what she wants and won't let anyone walk over her. Ronnie is trendy and sassy, and the boys love her. She has a rare kind of confidence that makes her stand out in Riverdale's old-world charm. Her mansion is second only to the size of her heart; generous to a fault, she loves her friends dearly and is the closest to Betty.

Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle

He's good looking and he knows it. Reggie is the wisecracking jokester of the gang. Self-absorbed, quick-witted, and secretly sensitive, he doesn't always reveal his feelings publicly. He has a secret crush on Veronica but that doesn't stop him from dating the rest of the girls in Riverdale. No one could love Reg as much as he loves himself!