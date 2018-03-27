Pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sporting a bikini and enjoying in a pool have surfaced on social media. While some praised the star kid's beauty, others made abusive comments, there was a certain section of followers who called Suhana a mirror image of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Suhana was spotted with a friend.

The star kid recently was seen having a gala time with her girl gang. The picture and video were shared by a fan-page on Instagram.The post received various kinds of reactions from the fans.

While some suggested that Suhana looks super-hot in a bikini, and is ready for her Bollywood debut, trollers made some nasty comments. However, there were others who pointed out similarities between Suhana and Shah Rukh's facial features. A few of them commented that she resembles SRK's younger version. Some tried to be funny by commenting that looking at Suhana it seems that they are looking at SRK in a bikini. Check some of the comments below:

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Mar 26, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

Although Suhana is already highly popular among youngsters, being a star kid has its own side-effects. She was recently trolled for a picture that was shared by her mother Gauri Khan.

The photo had showed her sharing a frame with her cousin and grandmother. While she looked pretty as always, many on social media trolled Suhana for wearing "short dress" in front of elders.

Many of them tried to lecture her on Indian culture, and some had taken it to an abusive level by making vulgar comments. But like always, she was defended by her loyal fans, who in turn slammed the trolls for the dirty words.

Meanwhile, Suhana has bagged her first big project in the glamor world. Gauri had recently revealed that SRK's dotting daughter would shoot for a magazine soon. She didn't reveal the name of the magazine.

It's believed that Suhana will eventually venture into Bollywood as hinted by Shah Rukh as well. But the superstar wants all his children to first complete their studies, and then they are free to choose their profession.

"Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That's the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do. While Aryan has now grown up and is more macho, he's building his body and all, Suhana is more loving. I think she's the softest person in the house. And AbRam is my little monster," Shah Rukh had told a popular daily.