Amidst the coronavirus lockdown and quarantine phase, we received the news that two days ago Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan breathed his last and now we hear filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's father, Devendra Nath Mishra, passed away this morning, April 2 due to a heart ailment. The director took to Twitter and confirmed the sad demise. 

Sudhir Mishra
Sudhir Mishra at Special screening of 'Warning'Varinder Chawla

Sudhir Mishra's Tweeted, "My Dad Dr Devendra Nath Misra, passed away this morning. A Lucknow boy. Was many things. "A Mathematician and went on to become a Professor of Mathematics, Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education, Dep Director CSIR, Head of MP Science and Technology and Vice-Chancellor BHU (sic),"

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted that the last rites will be performed at Jogeshwari crematorium on Thursday evening here.

Soon after hearing the news, the industry came forward to support bereaved Sudhir Mishra.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani said many were unaware of the contribution of the director's parents to the film industry.

 

"Terrible news regarding the passing away of a gentleman, visionary thinker and teacher. Most don't realize the contribution of Sudhir's parents to the film industry of today. They opened their house and hearts for all dreamers that walked into it. #RIPDNMishra," he tweeted.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

 