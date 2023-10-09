Amid several celebrity names popping up in the Mahadev betting app scam, Kangana Ranaut has issued a warning. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of Tejas, has shared a stern message for those involved on her social media platform. She also revealed that this endorsement had come to her several times and she rejected it every single time.

Kangana's warning

Re-sharing a post that named celebs under the scanner, Kangana shared a long message. "This endorsement came to me almost 6 times over a span of one year, 57 Reposts every time they added several crores to the 1 offer to buy me but I said NO each time, look Alms integrity is not good just for your conscience anymore, yeh naya Bharat hai, sudhar jao zara nahi toh sudhar diye jaoge," she wrote.

All about the betting scam

The ED had allegedly called several celebs including Ranbir Kapoor to appear before them in connection to the Mahadev betting app scam. Celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Sonu Sood and many more celebs are under the ED's scanner for the same. Ranbir has reportedly sought one week's time to appear before the ED.

The app revolves around online betting that is facilitated on several gaming websites. Owned by Dubai based Saurabh and Ravi Uppal, the website makes hundreds of crores every day. Prior to this, Kangana Ranaut has taken potshots at both, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also at alleged a secret affair with the Kapoor scion time and again.