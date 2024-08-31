Fans were left in shock when Sudhanshu Pandey, known for essaying the pivotal character of Vanraj Shah in Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa called it quits from the show. The actor took to his Instagram handle on August 28 and revealed that he will bid farewell to the show, his sudden decision to call it quits has come as a shocker.

Talking about his sudden exit from the show, the actor added that he wants to focus on exploring different opportunities in his career now.

Sudhanshu Pandey on why he quit the show

Taking to Instagram, Sudhanshu says in the video, "Mai pichle chaar saal se roj pahuch raha hun apke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon."

(For the last four years, I have been coming to your house every day through a daily soap, playing a character for which I have got a lot of love and resentment, but that resentment is also love in a way. If you had not been angry after seeing my character, I would have felt that I was not able to play it properly.)

"I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of 'Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se mai show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko," he shared.

He further said: "I am not playing Vanraj Shah anymore in the show 'Anupamaa'. I am thankful for all the love, respect, and support. I apologise for taking this sudden decision. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works."

"I will play various new characters, and will not bore you in one role. Please keep supporting me in the future," ended Sudhanshu.

Reports of Rupali and Sudhanshu not being on the best terms and having creative differences.

Several reports claim that Sudhanshu has a feud with Rupali Ganguly or Rajan Shahi, One such report suggests that the actor had a fallout with Rupali Ganguly which didn't go down well with the producer. A media report claims that Sudhanshu was told to leave the show.

Some reports also stated that Sudhanshu had a fallout with Rajan Shahi and hence decided to part ways with the show. Rajan Shahi and Sudhanshu have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Does Rupali's cryptic post hint at an alleged tiff between her and Sudhanshu?

On Friday, Rupali shared a cryptic note about nasty people, amid reports of an ongoing feud between him and Sudhanshu.

Rupali's post read, "If someone is nasty to you, first try love. If that does not work, compassion. If that does not work, distance."

This isn't the first time that news of the tiff between them has surfaced online. In 2022, reports of an alleged rift between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly surfaced online. However, the duo dismissed reports stating that all was well.

Sudhanshu Pandey's departure from Anupamaa has left fans disappointed, there are reports that he has bagged a web series.

However, Rupali Ganguly has not commented anything yet. Who will essay the role of Vanraj and replace Sudhanshu is not yet confirmed.