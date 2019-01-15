The first of the four teasers from Kiccha Sudeep's upcoming movie Pailwan will be released on Tuesday, 15 January, to coincide with the Sankrathi celebration. It will be unveiled exactly at 4.45 pm.

The makers have planned to treat the audience with four teasers of Pailwan. The first teaser projects Sudeep in the wrestling ring, while the second will be around the boxing ring. The third will be about Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's character, whereas the fourth is said to be introducing other important characters in the S Krishna-directorial flick.

The team plans to release the teasers one after the other in the coming weeks. The audio and trailer will be out by the end of March.

The makers have plans to release the film in April. The movie is being dubbed in nine languages that include Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Marathi and Bengali.

Pailwan unites S Krishna and Sudeep after their super hit movie Hebbuli. Popular Hindi TV actress Akanksha Singh is making her Sandalwood debut and pairing up opposite Kiccha. The film has Arjun Janya's music and Karunakar's cinematography.

S Krishna's wife Swapna is turning producer with Pailwan.

The final schedule of shooting of Pailwan in Mysuru. The post-production works will begin in full swing after wrapping up the 25-day schedule.

Yajamana 1 Song Out

The first single from Darshan's upcoming movie Yajamana has hit the internet with a bang. It is the introductory song of the Challenging Star titled 'Shivanandi', composed by V Harikrishna and written by Bahaddur Chethan.