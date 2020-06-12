Kiccha Sudeep, who was seen in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy last year, is ready to act in yet another Telugu biggie. The Sandalwood Star has been offered Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parasuram.

Going by the reports, director Parasuram has recently narrated the story to Sudeep through a video call. The Kannada actor has liked the storyline, but he has not given his green signal for the project.

It is said that the makers were impressed with Sudeep's performance in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 and decided to cast him in the upcoming flick. The production house is expected to make a formal announcement on the cast once the actors for the main roles are confirmed.

Sudeep, a well-known name among Tollywood Audience

Sudeep is a familiar among the Telugu audience. He had become a household name among the Tollywood cine-goers with his excellent performance in SS Rajamouli's Eega. Last year, he was part of Chiranjeevi's ambitious film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

His performance in this flick too was hailed by critics and fans. Later, he was seen in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3.

On the other hand, the hunt for the heroine character is also on. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are in talks with Keerthy Suresh. So far, the technical team has been finalised.

SS Thaman will score the music, PS Vinod will handle the cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit the Mahesh Babu-starrer. The shooting of this project will reportedly commence by the end of this year.

Mythri Movie Makers and GMB Entertainments in association with 14 Reels Plus are producing Sarkaru Vaari Paata.