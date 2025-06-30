The sudden death of Shefali Jariwala at the age of just 42 has sent shockwaves across social media. The actor passed away on Friday, June 27, following a cardiac arrest.

Reportedly, Shefali collapsed and was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, where she was declared dead. Her mortal remains were then sent for postmortem at Cooper Hospital. She was laid to rest on Saturday, and her ashes were immersed on Sunday.

Her untimely death has sparked a fresh debate online. A clip from an old podcast with Paras Chhabra has resurfaced, in which he seemingly predicted a sudden loss or death in Shefali's horoscope.

The podcast, dated August 2024 and available on Paras's YouTube channel Abraa Ka Dabra Show, features a segment where he discusses Shefali's kundli (astrological chart).

"In your 8th house, Moon, Mercury, and Ketu are positioned. The combination of Moon and Ketu is considered one of the worst. The 8th house also represents loss, sudden death, fame, hidden mysteries, and matters related to tantra," Chhabra explained during the episode.

He further added, "For you, this points to anxiety and neurological problems."

In the same podcast, Paras had advised Shefali to visit the mountains whenever she felt anxious or stressed. He also suggested visiting Mata Rani temples and Jyotirlingas.

Shefali often spoke about her dedication to fitness and credited meditation with helping her overcome epilepsy, a condition she was diagnosed with at the age of 15. Thanks to her disciplined health routines and spiritual practices, she had reportedly been seizure-free for over two decades.

When Shefali candidly spoke about her neurological issues, Paras asked her if she had ever shown her kundali (horoscope) to an astrologer. Shefali replied that her father didn't believe in astrology and always maintained that every child is born with a predestined path.

She added that her father often preached, "If you haven't done wrong to anyone, nothing wrong will happen to you."

As the clip went viral, Paras took to social media to clarify that life and death are not in anyone's hands. He also paid tribute to Shefali by sharing a throwback video from her last Ganpati celebration.

Meanwhile, as the clip of Paras mentioning a health issue in Shefali Jariwala's kundali goes viral, fans have grown emotional. Many believe that since Paras was close to Shefali, he should have alerted her, especially if he had foreseen the possibility of her death.