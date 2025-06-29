The sudden death of actor Shefali Jariwala has left the entertainment industry and her fans in deep shock. Shefali reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest at her Mumbai home on June 27.

Her funeral took place on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Friends from Bigg Boss 13 and other colleagues from the entertainment industry attended her last rites. Among them were Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, and Hindustani Bhau.

Several clips from the cremation have surfaced on social media. In one such video, Paras Chhabra is seen confronting the media and angrily pushing a reporter.

The incident occurred when a female reporter approached Paras as he was heading toward the cremation and asked him how he was coping with Shefali's sudden demise. Visibly upset, Paras lashed out at the paparazzi, particularly over a news report that had circulated earlier.

He was referring to media coverage that criticised Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi, as he was seen walking their dog the morning after her death. The report claimed Parag appeared calm and unbothered, even suggesting there might be foul play or a "fishy" angle to Shefali's death.

Reacting strongly, Paras said, "Yeh subhe waali news bohot hi bekaar news hai. Yeh jo kutto-wali news hai — ki kutte ko leke ghuma raha hain subah subah — kya kare phir banda? Bohot hi bekaar news karte ho aap log. Aur bolna kya hai?"

(That morning news piece was really ridiculous. This whole 'dog-walking' thing — that he was out walking the dog early in the morning, what else is a person supposed to do? You people spread such pointless news. What more can I even say?)

When a journalist responded, "Kaam kar rahe hain" (We're just doing our job), Paras retorted,

"Haan, negative news laa rahe hain aap log" (Yes, you're bringing negative news).

The video of Paras pushing the reporter and confronting the media received mixed reactions online.

One user commented, "This is arrogant. She's just doing her job."

Another wrote, "He could have spoken calmly; the aggression wasn't necessary."

Post cremation, Paras also shared a heartwarming throwback video with Shefali on his social media.

Take a look.

Shefali rose to fame in 2002 with the music video Kaanta Laga, which became a pop culture phenomenon. She later appeared in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She was also seen in reality shows like Nach Baliye (Seasons 5 and 7) and Bigg Boss 13, where she appeared with her husband, Parag Tyagi.