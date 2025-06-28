Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala passed away on Friday, June 27, in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. She was 42. The news of her untimely demise sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, with fans and fellow celebrities offering heartfelt condolences.

Shefali was previously married to Harmeet Singh of the popular music duo Meet Bros. Her ex-husband, Harmeet, along with his brother Manmeet Singh, paid emotional tributes to the late actor on social media.

On Saturday, Harmeet took to Instagram to share a photo of Shefali and reflect on their past. He also expressed his regret over not being able to attend her funeral as he is currently in Europe.

His emotional note read, "One of the most shocking moments of my life. I'm absolutely shattered and in disbelief after hearing about Shefali's sudden and untimely demise. We shared a few beautiful years together a long time ago—memories I'll always hold close to my heart. My deepest condolences to her parents, Satish ji and Sunita ji, her husband Parag, and her sister Shivani. Being away in Europe right now, it's painful for me not to be there for the last rites. Gone far too soon. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace and for strength to her family during this unimaginable time. Jai Shree Krishna."

Speaking to journalist Vicky Lalwani from Europe, Harmeet said, "The fact that Shefali is no more is shattering. I'm in Europe... I remember going to Bangladesh for a show about two or three years ago. Sunny Leone and Shefali were also there. We three came back together on a private flight, and Shefali and I sat next to each other. We ended up having a long, heartfelt conversation."

He further added, "Apart from that, I met her a few times at events and parties where we exchanged warm greetings."

Meanwhile, Manmeet Singh, Shefali's former brother-in-law, also mourned her passing. He wrote, "Rest in peace, Shef. Only God knows why He called you back so soon. Will always cherish the amazing moments spent with you. May Waheguru be with you on your onward journey."

Shefali and Harmeet tied the knot in 2004, but their marriage ended in a not-so-amicable divorce in 2009.

Shefali met actor Parag Tyagi at a friend's party. For Parag, it was love at first sight. After dating for a few years, they got married in 2014. The couple also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye together.

Before her marriage to Harmeet, Shefali was in a relationship with actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, 2021.