Actress and model Shefali Jariwala's sudden death due to cardiac arrest in the early hours of June 27 in Mumbai has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Her family has yet to issue an official statement.

The actor's mortal remains are currently at Cooper Hospital for further investigation. According to preliminary reports by the Mumbai Police and forensic experts, Shefali passed away at home, contrary to earlier media reports suggesting she was taken to the hospital and breathed her last there.

Since news of her demise went viral, Shefali's friends and close ones have been flocking to Cooper Hospital to pay their final respects. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was spotted entering the hospital on Saturday morning after taking care of their pet dog. He was mobbed by media personnel both outside their residence and at the hospital. In the visuals, Parag looked devastated, seen wearing grey athleisure and adjusting his hairband. As reporters shouted his name, he folded his hands and said, "Mat karo please..." (Please don't do this).

Netizens have slammed the media for their insensitivity and for hounding Parag and the grieving family. In another set of visuals, Shefali's mother can be seen crying inconsolably.

Hindustani Bhau, who considered Shefali his rakhi sister, was also seen arriving at the hospital. He appeared deeply emotional as paparazzi surrounded him outside. When asked about Shefali's sudden death, he said tearfully, "Beti thi meri" (She was my daughter). "I have her number," he added, "but her call will never come." He then proceeded inside with a heavy heart.

For the unversed, Hindustani Bhau and Shefali initially had a tumultuous relationship on the reality show Bigg Boss. Despite their intense arguments, the two eventually reconciled, forming a strong sibling bond.

On Saturday, actress Surbhi Chandna was spotted at the hospital with her husband, Karan Sharma. As they exited, paparazzi hounded her, visibly irritating the actress. Frustrated, she snapped, saying, "Aap hatt jaiye, please. Kaise jaun main yahan se?" (Please move aside. How do I leave from here?)

Meanwhile, Shefali Jariwala was just 42 years old. Early reports suggested she suffered a sudden heart attack. She was reportedly rushed to Mumbai's Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband and three others, but doctors declared she was brought in dead. The exact cause of her death is still under investigation.