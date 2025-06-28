Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala dies, aged 42; actor Divyanka Tripathi calls it tragic

A rather shocking and tragic piece of news has gripped the television industry. Renowned actor and Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala has tragically passed away in Mumbai on the night of June 26, Friday.

According to a report by journalist Vicky Lalwani, Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri in the early hours of June 26 by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and a few others. Unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival.

The report stated: "Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more. The cause of death is not yet known, but I can confirm she was brought dead to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital (opposite Star Bazaar, Andheri) around 45 minutes ago. Her husband and three others accompanied her. The hospital reception confirmed, 'Shefali had expired before she was brought in.' When we requested to speak with the RMO, they referred us to Dr. Vijay Lulla (Cardiologist), who said, 'I cannot divulge any details regarding any patient.'"

The note by Vicky Lalwani states, "Dr. Sushant from the same hospital later confirmed the news, adding, 'We are sending the body for post-mortem to Cooper Hospital."

Her sudden and untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the industry. Celebrities and fans alike took to social media to express their grief and share condolences.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi penned a heartfelt message, saying, 'This is tragic..., it's unbelievable! We are shocked and sad for the family!"

Just three days ago, Shefali had posted stunning pictures from a recent photoshoot on her Instagram, making the news of her passing all the more unbelievable.

Meanwhile, actor Parag Tyagi also shared a selfie from his gym on Friday.

Who Was Shefali Jariwala?

Shefali Jariwala was an Indian actress and model who rose to fame with her appearance in the iconic Hindi music video Kaanta Laga. Over the years, she featured in several music videos, reality shows, and films. She participated in Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 alongside her husband, Parag Tyagi. In 2019, she was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

The family hasn't issued a statement so far.