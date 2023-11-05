After staying away from the media glare, Katrina Kaif is now getting spotted attending various events. The actor made a stunning appearance at Durga Pandal wearing a yellow saree. She also shared pictures from Karwa Chauth celebrations with Vicky, looking breathtakingly beautiful in a red saree.

On Saturday, Katrina Kaif attended an event in Nykaaland for her make-up Kay by Katrina. The actor interacted with the paparazzi and also applied make-up to girls who volunteered.

Several clips and pictures from the event have surfaced on the internet.

In one of the clips, Katrina is seen applying makeup to one of the guests who visited Kay's counter. While another clip shows, Katrina handing over make-up products to the paparazzi. She said, 'Apni wife ya Girlfriend ko de dena..' ( Give this to your wife or GF).

Netizens react

Her gesture won fans' hearts.

A user said, "She is so simple yet elegant"

Another mentioned, "How cute she is! & despite having such a fit body she always chooses to cover her up fully.."

And yet again, social media users speculated about her pregnancy, and a section of eagle-eyed netizens spotted her baby bump.

Another mentioned, "I knew that she is not pregnant but in this video, it's not seem normal. she is always so fit I don't know how she got belly.. desperately wants her beautiful genes to pass into next generation."

The third one mentioned, "She is pregnant for sure her bump is visible..."

The fourth one averred, "Such a cute baby bump".

Katrina sported a denim-on-denim look. She wore a body-hugging t-shirt and paired it up with a denim blazer.

Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.