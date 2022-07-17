India, with 14.7 per cent of all downloads, and the US, with 10.2 per cent, had the most Subway Surfers downloads in June of this year, says a new report.

According to Sensor Tower, Subway Surfers was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for June 2022, with more than 26 million installs, representing a 63.5 per cent increase from June 2021.

Garena Free Fire from Garena was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with 24.7 million installs, which represented a 26.9 per cent increase from June 2021.

Stumble Guys from Kitka Games, Bridge Race from Supersonic Studios, and Dessert DIY from Crazy Labs rounded out the top five most installed mobile games worldwide for the month.

The global mobile games market generated 4.6 billion downloads across the App Store and Google Play in June 2022, marking an increase of 2.2 per cent year-over-year.

The number 1 market for global game downloads was India, which accumulated 844.8 million installs, or 18.4 per cent of total worldwide downloads.

The US ranked number 2 for downloads at approximately 9 per cent, followed by Brazil at about 8 per cent.

Stumble Guys had its best month ever for downloads during June 2022, picking up 22.5 million installs, a rise of 44.7 per cent from May 2022 and marking a 7.4 times increase year-over-year.