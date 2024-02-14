Shah Rukh Khan has denied the claims of him being involved in the release of the eight navy veterans from Qatar. SRK's official statement denying the claims came after former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy claimed in his tweet that it was the Shah Rukh Khan who intervened after PM Modi failed. In his tweet, Swamy claimed that the Sheikhs charged an expensive sum to free the Indian officers.

Subramanian Swamy's tweet

Swamy reacted to PM Modi's tweet where he spoke about visiting Qatar. "Over the next two days, I will be visiting UAE and Qatar to attend various programmes, which will deepen India's bilateral relations with these nations. My visit to UAE will be my seventh since assuming office, indicating the priority we attach to a strong India – UAE friendship."

Swamy replied to PM Modi's tweet about visiting UAE and Qatar and wrote, "Modi should take Cinema star Sharuk Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Shiekhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene, and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Shiekhs to free our Naval officers (sic)."

IMPORTANT ‼️?- OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE OFFICE OF MR. SHAH RUKH KHAN



Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are… pic.twitter.com/VUQSS74cXK — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 13, 2024

Official statement from SRK's office

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shared an official statement denying SRK's role or involvement in the release of the officers. The statement further stated the credit for the success of the execution belongs to the Indian government solely and completely denied SRK's participation in this at all.

"Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr. Khans participation in this matter (sic)," it stated.