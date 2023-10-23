Today is the last day of the Navratri festival, devotees and celebs are seeking divine darshan at Durga maa pandal. On Monday evening, several B-town celebs were seen visiting the Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti pandal to seek blessings from Maa Durga..

Katrina, Rani, Kajol, Jackie Shroff and more celebs celebrate Mahanavami!

Celebs from Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly to Katrina Kaif looked elegant in saree as they interacted with the ladies and devotees at the Durga Pandal. Kajol's son Yug was seen giving prasad and bhog to devotes.

Celebs were seen worshipping Maa Durga, and they also danced in front of the Durga idol.

Amidst all the celebs looking ethereal in traditional wear, it was Katrina Kaif who looked breath takingly beautiful in bright yellow saree.

She happily posed for the cameras stationed at the pandal.

She even sought the blessing of Maa Durga and also posed with Rani Mukerji. She greeted the devotees and other celebs who were at the pandal.

Netizens were smitten by Katrina's beauty as she looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow saree.

Many even noticed that she was at the pandal barefoot. Whereas other celebs were seen wearing sandals.

A user said, "Literally all the other actors & actresses came to take blessings from Maa Durga with heels/shoes on but Katrina went barefoot..."

Another mentioned, "Rani aunty atleast chappal to nikaal deti Maa Durga ke pandaal me jane se pahle." (Rani you could have removed your sandals).

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set to star in Salman Khan-led Tiger 3, which has been produced by Rani Mukerji's husband Aditya Chopra. The film is slated to release on Diwali.