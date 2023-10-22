On Sunday, October 22, B-town celebs Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sonakshi Sinha were dressed in prettiest ethnic outfits were spotted at Kalina airport, Mumbai. The celebs jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Who wore what?

Janhvi looked stunning in a pink-purple saree with an ornate blouse. The actor also shared an Instagram carousel of her stunning pictures in a saree.

Kriti also wore a pink saree with a floral motif. She posed for the paparazzi.

Rashmika opted for a golden dress. Katrina looked stunning in a pink-red floral suit. Shilpa Shetty stunned in red traditional wear.

Katrina is jetted off for Kalyan Jewellery Dusshera event.

Netizens loved B-town actresses dressed in traditional outfits looking as stunning as ever.

Who's heading where?

As per HT, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to begin the second shooting schedule of her upcoming pan-India film Devara. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Kriti Sanon won the National Award for her performance in Mimi. This is her first appearance after winning an award.

Katrina's next release will be Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee, the actor performed customary Durga Ashtami puja.