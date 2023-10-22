Mumbaikars are battling October heat and traffic every day. With Navratri and Durga Puja festival, commuters take longer to reach their desired destination. A fortnight ago, Hrithik Roshan ditched his luxurious car and took Mumbai Metro to reach the destination.

On Saturday, Tiger Shroff and producer Jackky Bhagnani recently took the Mumbai metro to visit a pandal in the city.

Tiger Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani take the metro to reach Ganapath event

The actor looked handsome as ever, as he sported a white button-down shirt with black pants and matching black shoes rounded off his look with sunglasses and indulged in a conversation with Jackky. Meanwhile, Jackky opted for a more casual look with an all-black ensemble.

A video of the two of them in the metro went viral on Instagram, and netizens flocked to the comments section and accused Tiger of copying Hrithik. A section of netizens also mocked Tiger that Metro has more crowd than cinema halls screening his film Ganapath.

A user wrote, "Is trending right now to travel on the metro train to promote the movie?"

Another wrote, "What is this new drama now? And what next? Kabhi subzi fruits khareedte huye bhi dikh jao Andheri station par ya fir Behram Baug, Jogeshwari market mein (Why don't you get spotted buying fruits and vegetables at a local market).

The third one mentioned, "Unnecessary drama and movie promotion tactics.

The fourth one said, "Hrithik Roshan Ki copy krenge ye log (They're copying Hrithik Roshan)."

Neither Tiger nor Jackky shared this on their social media account. Several paparazzo pages shared the reel.

About Ganapath

Ganapath features Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Vikas Bahl. The film is now in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.