On Friday, October 20, 2023, three movies were released. One of which was Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath: A Hero is Born. The dystopian sports action thriller also features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role and is helmed by director Vikas Bahl.

The trailer of the film was received well by the fans and critics, and is touted as the "greatest action movie of Bollywood."

Needless to say, Tiger Shroff's high-octane action scenes and his on-screen chemistry with Kriti Sanon were loved by movie-goers.

The ones who watched the film have taken to social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Reddit and shared their reviews. The film has garnered a mixed response from movie-goers.

Some liked Tiger's stunts and his action avatar, while others were left unimpressed with Tiger's same old expressionless acting and lacklustre storytelling.

Netizens react

#Ganpath story is going nowhere. Tiger is dancing again with some dystopian dudes. Stock footage of UFC arena comes randomly on screen.



Oh wait…….!!!! Here comes Tiger again with abs and slo-mo fight scenes.



My mental health is taking a toll. pic.twitter.com/0dMYqkFshE — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) October 20, 2023

Tiger Shroff should really change his appearance in different films. He looks completely the same in all films & is also presented in a boringly similar manner.



You don't need to change "action hero" image but please.. change looks & appearance at least.#TigerShroff #Ganpath — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) October 19, 2023

A netizen wrote, "#Ganapath Blockbuster Performance #TigerShroff #KritiSanon Action sequence, Tiger Comic Timing , specially Ladakh fight scene is blow your Mind."

What a shit movie is #Ganapath

Such bad VFX.. Bad story.. Make up n acting#TigerShroff should choose his script better than just jumps n kick movie masala without any storyline#Ganapath is pure shit movie #GanapathReview — SuPer Minister (@KuchAduriBaat) October 21, 2023

#Ganapath



Bad... too bad... I want my money back.



Poorly written and directed. VFX CGI ?



The presentation was bad, the direction overall and horrible CGI made it even worse. Story was too predictable#GanapathReview — TheMamaSteve (@ShubhamFalcon) October 20, 2023

Another mentioned, "#Ganapath rise of the Hero Bhai (firecracker emoji)."

The third one averred, "Tiger Shroff should do something new now. You will find the film very burdensome. As soon as you see Tiger Shroff on the film screen, you will feel that you are watching the 20th part of Baaghi/Heropanti. overall pathetic."

Watching #Ganpath first day first show. I expected more people in the theater, but there only three people here including me.



I literally feel sad watching movies in empty theatres. Kaafi baar aisa ho gaya hai in last one month. pic.twitter.com/4BhTDXHdwv — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) October 20, 2023

Talking about Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's bond, the filmmaker told Hindustan Times, "Their bonding can't go away, right? They started their career together and look at where they are today. It's fab. It was wonderful to see them come together. I was amazed by the sincerity the two have towards their craft. They were so excited to come back together after so many years. There's a very beautiful sense of responsibility when two people enter the industry as kids and nine years later, they come back together to give something more. Because there's more at stake too. People are expecting something magical."

Bankrolled by Good Co along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vashu Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainment, Ganapath is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore.