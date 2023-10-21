It's that time of the year when devotes welcome Maa Durga at pandals with dhol, and flowers and seek blessings from Maa Durga.

Like every year, Kajol, along with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and cousin Rani Mukerji celebrate the festival and visit Durga Maa pandal.

Kajol with son yug at Durga Puja Pandal

On Saturday, Kajol along with her son Yug sought blessings at Durga Puja pandal. Kajol looked ethereal in a rani pink saree, along with a sleeveless blouse.

The actor was seen greeting other celebs who had come to attend the puja.

However, a video shared on the paparazzo account shows Yug's kind gesture where Kajol holds Yug's hand as they arrive at the venue. Yug was seen touching the feet of an elderly man, who was sitting on a chair while Kajol greeted him with a hug.

Kajol falls off stage while scrolling mobile phone at Durga pandal gets trolled

Meanwhile, after puja Kajol while walking down the stage tripped on the stairs as she was checking her phone and didn't see that there were stairs. Kajol's son Yug held her mom's hand. However, Kajol's phone dropped.

Netizens slammed Kajol for not being vigilant and using her phone while walking down the stage.

A user wrote, "Saara Din Mobile Mein Ghoose Rahegy Toh Yahi Hoga naaa..." (Whole day on phone).

Other celebs at the Durga Puja pandal

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were also spotted at the pandal. Ishita was in a grey saree, and Vatsal was in a printed lemon green kurta-pyjama. Ranu Mukerji, Hema Malini and others.