An unfortunate incident in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday struck terror in the lives of people and it wasn't about the deadly coronavirus. A poisonous gas leak from a styrene plant owned by LG, located about 15 km from the coastal city of Vizag, caused over ten deaths due to prolonged exposure to the gas.

The terrible incident was reminiscent of the 1984 Bhopal tragedy. But, in a matter of 24 hours, Indians were shocked to learn of two more industrial accidents, raising concerns over reopening of industries post lockdown without taking necessary precautions. As the Vizag incident shocked the nation, there was a spike in a web search on styrene gas. In this article, you'll learn everything from its properties to its effects on human body and most important do's and don'ts in case of exposure.

In a brief introduction to the compound, Styrene is a colourless, flammable liquid which is used to prepare polystyrene plastics, rubber and fibreglass. It is used in pipes, insulation, automobile parts etc.

Impact and Symptoms

Individuals can be exposed to styrene through ingestion, inhalation or contact. When exposed, common symptoms include irritation to eyes, nose and skin; gastrointestinal and respiratory effects. However, long term exposure may cause central nervous system and kidney-related problems, depression, headache etc. According to the department of health and human services in the US, styrene is listed as reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen.

First-aid help to anyone exposed to Styrene

If swallowed, it is strongly advised against inducing vomit. Instead, give large quantities of water. Never give anything by mouth to an unconscious person. If inhaled, remove to fresh air. If not breathing, give artificial respiration. If breathing is difficult, give oxygen. In case of contact, immediately flush eyes or skin with plenty of water for at least 15 minutes while removing contaminated clothing and shoes. Wash clothing before reuse and in all cases, get medical attention.

Do's and Don'ts and precautions