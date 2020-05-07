Panic struck in the early of Wednesday, May 7 in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam following a gas leak in a chemical factory in the RR Venkatapuram village. At least three persons, including a minor, were reported dead in a gas leak at an LG Polymer industry unit.

Around 200 persons have been rushed for treatment to various hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties, burning sensation in the eyes, vomiting and headache.

More than 1000 reported sick

The incident took place at a polymers unit located in the vicinity of the Naiduthota area near Gopalapatnam. More than a 1,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick. Disturbing videos and visuals of scores of people lying unconscious on the ground are being circulated on social media.

According to initial reports by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Srijana Gummalla, "Primary report is PVC gas (or Styrene) leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 am today."

'The gas has been neutralised. NDRF team has reached the spot'Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner RK Meena was quoted by ANI, "The gas has been neutralised. NDRF team has reached the spot. The maximum impact of the gas leak was in the 1-1.5 km radius but the smell spread upto 2-2.5 km. Around 100-120 people have been shifted to the hospital." GVMC further tweeted, "As precautionary measures, the colonies and villages around the industry may leave to the safer locations. PLEASE USE WET CLOTH AS MASK TO COVER NOSE AND MOUTH."

Police, ambulances, and fire tenders have been rushed to the area to assist in rescue operations. Efforts were underway to plug the leak.

