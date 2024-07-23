A video of paparazzi shouting at a stylist to move away at Radhika Merchant – Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony had gone viral on social media. In the video doing the rounds, paparazzi could be heard shouting at the stylist to move away and give them proper view of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who were standing behind her.

What went down

The person in question is Maha, the co-founder of Huda beauty and also the stylist of Mona Khattan. She was standing near the photo-op booth as Mona Khattan posed for the paparazzi. Dressed in a silver satin lehenga set, Maha looked strikingly beautiful too. But, paparazzi kept asking and shouting at her to move away so they could get a better view at PeeCee and Nick.

Netizens pour sympathy

Once the video came out, netizens were quick to sympathise with Maha. Many slammed paparazzi for insulting the stylist like this. However, Maha has now reacted to the whole furore and said that she didn't understand a word the paparazzi said. She also added that she had no idea back then of what was going on.

Maha clears the air

"So many people are upset about it. They think I went home crying, and my feelings got hurt...I just wanna assure everyone that I am okay, and I didn't even realise what was happening until I saw the video on Instagram. I didn't even understand what they were saying," she has now said.

"I was there to make sure Mona looked her best. And whoever was telling me why I am standing there, I was doing my job." Well, her answer must come as a sigh of relief to all those social media users who were feeling bad for the stylist.