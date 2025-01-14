Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, completed 25 years of its release on Tuesday, January 14. The film was re-released in theatres on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, January 10, 2025.

On this special occasion, Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, took a walk down memory lane and shared handwritten notes from his early preparations for the film. On his note, he reflected on the journey of his debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and shared heartfelt memories from that time.

On fitness

Hrithik noted, "Need a lot of biceps for broader upper chest also.."

On his speech and diction

On another page, he wrote, "Speech-talk without being conscious at all of stuttering...It doesn't happen anymore! It's all in the mind! Trust your instinct, they won't let you down."

On being nervous for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Sharing the scribbled notes that were written 27 years ago, Hrithik captioned the post, "My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I'd be embarrassed to share these, but after 25 years of being in the industry, I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what's changed? I see these pages and realise - absolutely nothing. Good thing ? Bad thing ? It's just how it is. Only process remains."

"So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It's the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate is these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience. The first page says 'one day' at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai."

Vivek Agnihotri lauds Hrithik

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to commend him, calling the notes a testament to his perseverance and what goes into achieving true success. He expressed his admiration, stating that he would show these notes to aspiring actors as an inspiration.

Dear @iHrithik, I am delighted to have read your notes. People don’t realize what goes into achieving true success. I will show them to all the young actors who come to meet me as an example of great work. Keep shining. Keep smiling. Best always. ❤️❤️❤️



The filmmaker shared Hrithik's post and wrote, "Dear @iHrithik, I am delighted to have read your notes. People don't realize what goes into achieving true success. I will show them to all the young actors who come to meet me as an example of great work. Keep shining. Keep smiling. Best always. ❤️❤️❤️ P.S.: By the way, I learned a lot of good filmmaking habits from your father, @RakeshRoshan_N, when I started my career while editing at his studio. I still write my scripts by hand."

Work Front: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the movie War 2. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji; the film also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani and is expected to be released in theatres in 2025.