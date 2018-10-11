The students of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) staged a protest on Thursday against the college administration for relaxing an age-old rule where the relaxation does not benefit everyone.

The old college rule stated that students who haven't cleared their first and second-year papers will not be allowed to move on to the final year.

In September, the students had requested the management to remove the rule completely. The new relaxation norms hadn't been applied then.

According to The Times Of India, the students had the backing of All India Democratic Students Organization (AIDSO).

Reports state that the college had relaxed the rule. However, students of the college have alleged that the relaxation norms benefit only 5,000 students, and not the 50,000 students of the university, according to Deccan Herald.

As a protest to make the new norm for all, the students on Wednesday, October 10, had decided to stage an overnight protest.

"We are staging an overnight sit-in to grab the attention of the government authorities. It's for the benefit of nearly 50,000 students. Why can't they change the norms for the sake of students? At least one-time examination, supplementary or further relaxation in the promotion norms would make a big difference for thousands of students," a student JSS Engineering college who wished to remain unidentifiedJSS Engineering college told Deccan Herald.

On the other hand, Jagannath Reddy, the Registrar of VTU, said, "We have given the maximum relaxation for the students. It's not possible for us to do anything now. The call is taken by the executive council of VTU."