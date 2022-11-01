Government Degree College Baramulla on Monday celebrated National Unity Day "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the "Iron Man of India".

The main event was organized by the Department of Physical Education & Sports in collaboration with 3rd JK NCC Bn Baramulla.

On this occasion, District Development Commissioner Baramulla Dr. Syed Sherish Asgar administered the "Unity Pledge to NCC cadets of the college, other students, and staff of the college.

The participants took the pledge for unity, integrity, and security of the nation as well as dedicating themselves to upholding the unification of the country and respecting the Constitution, and its ideals.

The "Unity Pledge" ceremony was also attended by Prof Tariq Ahmad Chalkoo staff Secretary of the College, Col M S Kumar, Adm Officer Lt. Col Madhab Baro, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, and other officers.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla in her address highlighted the vision, dedication, and role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the unification of the country and emphasized upon the students, staff, and officers to contribute in their own capacity for the integrity and security of the nation.

At Baramulla, a pledge-taking ceremony was held in DC Office Baramulla wherein District Development Commissioner (DDC) Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar administered oath among district officers and other participants.

She also highlighted the importance of national oneness and paid rich tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in uniting the country.

DDC flags off "Run for Unity".

Later, the DDC also flagged off the 'Run for Unity ' race from Showkat Ali Stadium in which a large number of students participated. The race was organized by District Administration Baramulla in collaboration with 3 Battalion BSF.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC highlighted the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in upholding national unity. She emphasized that there should be a spirit of unification among us to ensure unity, integrity, and security of the nation.