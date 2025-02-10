Students across globe tuned in to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with PM Modi

Thousands of students from Indian schools across the globe tuned in to watch the hugely-popular 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) 2025 event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

From Japan to Australia, Nepal to Kenya, the eighth edition of the initiative, aimed at reducing exam stress and promoting a positive outlook on learning, saw an enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and parents.

In Japan, students from India International School and Global Indian International School, along with teachers and representatives from the Indian embassy in Tokyo, joined the event.

In Australia, a special screening of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was held at the Indian High Commission in Canberra.

Indian students and parents watched the live telecast of the programme in Dhaka in a special screening organised by the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

In Bhutan, enthusiastic students, parents, and teachers gathered at Thimpu's Nehru–Wangchuck Cultural Centre to watch the live streaming of the programme.

"The session inspired students and parents on stress-free exams, leadership, and holistic learning," the Embassy of India in Bhutan posted on X.

In neighbouring Nepal, the event was live-streamed at Kendriya Vidyalaya Kathmandu, Modern School Kathmandu and other CBSE schools. Students, parents and teachers as well as officers from the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu attended the event.

Dozens of students, parents and teachers from several Indian schools in Qatar also watched the live streaming of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in Doha.

"They availed the opportunity to learn and gain valuable insights from PM Modi on managing exam stress and beyond," the Embassy stated.

In Saudi Arabia, thousands of Indian students from the CBSE schools participated in Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Prominent schools that took part included International Indian Schools in Riyadh, Taif, Buraidah, Jeddah, Dammam and Majmaah, International Indian Public School, Delhi Public School and Yara International, Riyadh.

The High Commission not only organised a special screening of the programme but also a session of chair yoga.

The Indian High Commission in Kenya also organised a special screening of the eighth edition of the programme, followed by a session of chair yoga.

The interactive session for students from classes 6 to 12 dealt with exam-related issues, tips, and stress and guided parents and teachers.

The event was broadcast live across multiple platforms, allowing students from all over the world to benefit from PM Modi's insights on exam preparation, stress management, and personal development.

Many students also expressed their views about how the interaction with the Prime Minister helped them in staying motivated and stress-free while focusing on their academic goals.

(With onputs from IANS)