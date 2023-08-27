As the alleged thrashing of a minor student triggered massive protest in the mountainous Bani area of the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, Police registered an FIR against the Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Bani and Lecturer of the same school.

While lecturer Farooq Ahmed has been arrested by the police, the Principal of the school Mohammad Hafiz is absconding after the incident.

According to the report, one Kuldeep Singh, father of the minor student lodged a written complaint with the police that his son, who is a student of Class 10, had been beaten by Farooq Ahmed, a Lecturer at the school, and Mohammad Hafiz, the Principal of the same institution.

"Following the complaint case was registered at Police Station Bani vide FIR No. 51/2023 U/S 342/ 323/504/506, 75/Juvenile Justice Act. Acting swiftly police team led by Inspector Arjun Magotra SHO Police Station Bani under the guidance of SDPO Billawar, Surinder Khadyal visited the Govt. Higher Secondary School Bani (premises) and successfully apprehended one individual Farooq Ahmed (Lecturer GHSS Bani) whereas the search of the other person is going on and further investigation into the incident is underway", police said.

Student was beaten for writing religious slogan on classroom board

Initial reports said that a Class 10 student was allegedly given corporal punishment for writing a religious slogan on a classroom board in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the principal of the Government Higher Secondary School Bani is also accused of physically assaulting the teenager and is absconding. The victim student is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"The Principal is absconding and a search is going on to arrest him, while further investigation is underway,", police said.

Three-member inquiry panel constituted after people's protest

As the issue triggered massive protests in Bani and adjoining localities, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident.

The committee constituted by the deputy commissioner comprised Sub Divisional Magistrate Bani, Deputy Chief Education Officer Kathua, and Principal Government Higher Secondary School Kharote, as its members.

"The committee members are directed to inquire into the matter and submit the fact-finding report along with specific comments and recommendations to this office within two days positively in order to proceed further in the matter. Moreover, the committee is also directed to fix the responsibility against the culprit regarding the incident,", reads an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Kathua.