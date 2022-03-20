In a tragic incident, a student of Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri died while playing basketball in an educational institute in Punjab

Identified as Faisal Ahmad Quershi- a resident of Rajouri, died after a basketball pole fell on him at the Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT) University in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab.

Reports said that when some students were playing basketball, a pole fell on Qureshi on Saturday evening, who was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deceased was pursuing B.Sc in Radiology

According to reports, the deceased Faisal Ahmad Quershi was pursuing B.Sc Radiology courses from RIMT Institute in Punjab. From its official Twitter handle, the J&K Students Association has confirmed the unfortunate incident.

"Despair for a family as a J&K student dies in Punjab. Faisal Ahmad Qureshi from Rajouri J&K studying Radiology in RIMT University Punjab died after a basketball pole fell on him. Heartfelt Condolences with Bereaved family. May Almighty give them the patience to bear the irreparable loss", Associated tweeted.

J&K Students Association is a student network working for the safety security and welfare of the students of Jammu and Kashmir studying in different parts of the country.

Quoting additional spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association Danish Lone, some local news agencies reported that the body of the student has been shifted to his native village after completing medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, Punjab Police has taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations have been set into motion.

Earlier a student from Budgam found dead in the same University

In September 2021, the body of a student belonging to the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir was found hanging from a solar panel installed on the terrace of a hostel at RIMT University.

The deceased Umar Ahmed Dev was also pursuing B.Sc Radiology from the University.

Officials of the university had termed the incident as a suicide case but his roommates had raised questions over authorities' theory.