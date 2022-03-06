On the second consecutive day, the mountainous town of Kargil witnessed massive protest against the Pakistan government for its failure to protect the lives of Shia Muslims.

Cutting across party lines, hundreds of people took out a massive protest rally at Kargil and shouted slogans against the Pakistan government to protest the killing of Shia Muslims during Friday prayers in a mosque in Peshawar.

The angry protestors were carrying black flags, placards, and chanting slogans against the killings of minorities in Pakistan, marched in the Kargil market.

The protest was also addressed by leaders of all political parties who said that such terrorist attacks on the Shia community, other religious and ethnic minority communities in Pakistan have become a routine thing.

Residents of Kargil in one voice strongly condemned the "genocide" of the Shias in Pakistan and also expresses their solidarity with the families of "martyrs" and also with the Shia community at large even if they are thousands of miles away from them.

LAHDC Kargil lambasts Pakistan for Peshawar killings

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil strongly condemned the killings of Shia Muslims in Pakistan.

"On behalf of the LAHDC Kargil, I would like to express my solidarity with the families of the people who have attained martyrdom and those who have been injured in the cowardly attack on devotees during Friday prayers yesterday on the 4th of March 2022 in Peshawar, Pakistan", Feroz Khan, chairman of LAHDC Kargil stated.

"LAHDC Kargil condemns the cowardly attack on the unarmed worshippers in #Peshawar. Our solidarity with the deceased and the injured. Govt of Pakistan must bring the culprits to book."



- HCEC @FerozKhan_Kgl pic.twitter.com/84PtNBcqnu — LAHDC Kargil (@LAHDC_K) March 5, 2022

"Such barbaric acts are against the very basic tenets of humanity. LAHDC Kargil joins the world community in denouncing the dastardly attack upon unarmed worshippers. In the civilized nations of the world, freedom to practice one's religion has been universally accepted as a fundamental right", Khan.

The LAHDC Kargil observed that the state of Pakistan has failed in safeguarding the lives of its minorities, repeatedly. "We request the Government of India and the world community to exert due pressure upon the government of Pakistan to bring to books the culprits of reprehensible attack. Our prayers are with the departed souls and their families", Khan said.

Jamail Ulema Insa Ashiriya holds protest

Earlier on Saturday, a massive protest was organized under the banner of Jamiat Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil against the Peshawar killing.

The protesters marched from Islamia School Kargil premises to Jama Masjid and then returned to Islamia School Chowk. Speakers strongly condemned the targeted killing of Shia Muslims in Pakistan. They lambasted the Pakistani Government for its failure to provide security to the Shia community in the country.

Condemnation of brutal killings of Shia Community in Peshawar city of Pakistan's Khybar PakhtoonKhwa provence. pic.twitter.com/imVkLmrtOn — Jamiat ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil-Ladakh (@JUIAK_Ladakh) March 5, 2022

Speakers said that selective killings of Shias have been going unabated in Pakistan but no action has been taken by the successive government in Pakistan to protest minority communities.

Anjuman Imamia Leh Ladakh on behalf of the people of the Shia community Leh strongly condemned the barbaric and cold-blooded killings of Shia devotees in Pakistan. It urged the Government of India and the International community to pressurize the Government of Pakistan to bring the culprits to book at the earliest and ensure protection to the minority Shia community in that country.