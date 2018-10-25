An MTech student of IIT Kharagpur was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room on Wednesday evening.

24-year-old Gangireddy Hanimi Reddy hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was a final year student, staying at the Madan Mohan Malviya hall. The incident came to light when his roommate alerted the IIT security personnel on Wednesday night, said Superintendent of police Alok Rajoria.

After the police were informed, they broke open the door and found Reddy, hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. The police could not find any suicide note in the room. They are also looking at his mobile phone and laptop to get further information. None of his friends knew what compelled him to go to such an extent to end his life.

"It is sad and unfortunate incident. We are trying to collate all details," said IIT Kharagpur Director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti.