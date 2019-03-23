An examination answer sheet written by a student from Kerala is now going viral on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. The essay was written by the student for his Malayalam examination, and shockingly for a question based on Ramayana, the student has written an essay with due references from blockbuster movies like 'Baahubali', 'Pulimurugan' and 'KGF'.

The essay written by the student seems pretty interesting, and it proclaims his creativity when it comes to imagination. The answer begins with the sentence, "It is better to cut the heads of people who doubted the modesty of Seetha", a reference to the iconic dialogue in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The student referred Lord Rama as gangster as he came to war with a strong Vaanara military force led by Hanuman. However, he considers Ravana a monster, as he came alone. It should be noted that the gangster-monster reference is originally from the Kannada movie 'KGF'.

Quoting the style adopted in 'Pulimurugan', the student wrote that Ravana is a man with ten heads who is a rare combination of intelligence and strength.

The essay ends with a strong punch dialogue very similar to the one from KGF movie, "The ten people Ravana had beaten up were all kings. He was the real don of Lanka. Cowards die a thousand times, but brave people die only once. Ravana's life was great".

The answer paper from the unknown student went viral on online space, and it was even shared by popular Mollywood filmmaker Ranjith Shankar. In a recent Facebook post, Ranjith Shankar called the student a mass screenplay writer in the making.

Some social media users are urging Mollywood production houses to take note of this talent so that high-voltage mass movies can be made in the future.