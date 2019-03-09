Irked by the reports on TV media about a murder plot to kill him, actor Yash has said that there is no such threat to his life and requested people not to spread such news on social media and electronic media.

After cops arrested rowdy sheeter Bharath recently, some Kannada news channels reported that he had received 'supari' (contract) to kill Yash. To clear the air, the Kannada actor hurriendly called a press meet on Saturday, 9 March, and stated that there was no truth in the reports.

"Everytime cops nab anti-social elements, my name surfaces in some media claiming that they were planning to kill me. I am personal hurt and my fans and family are worried to see such reports. I request media not to air such news. I am not sure from where they are getting those information and if they have credible information about such plans, they should provide it to the cops, who can bring them to book," he said.

Yash claimed that he has already spoke to Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil and got a clarification that there is no such threat from anyone for him.

Some reports had indicated that his rivals were plotting him to kill following his rise in film industry. Reacting to it, the Rocking Star said, "We have a healthy competition in Sandalwood, but I am sure nobody would stoop low to such extent," he added.

Yash admitted that two years ago there was a minor incident where some miscreants had pelted stones on his car and he had brought it to the notice of the cops. Since then, there has not been any such incidents, according to the actor.

Meanwhile, Yash, after the massive success of his KGF: 1 Chapter, he is getting ready for the second instalment of the movie.