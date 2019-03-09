Prashanth Neel has become a familiar name in Indian film industry following the massive success of his Rocking Star Yash's KGF. The latest rumours coming from the Telugu media claims that he has plans to work with none other than Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

According to the reports, the filmmaker met Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar recently and had a discussion about possible collaboration with the Telugu superstar.

Prashanth Neel is rumoured to have narrated the outline of the story and he is yet to develop the complete story. The director's completely focussing on KGF 2 and it is only after the completion of this film he will be in a position to talk about it, say reports.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is working on his Vamsi Paidipally-directorial Maharshi, which has Pooja Hegde in the female lead. The movie will hit the screens on 9 May. Thereafter, the Tollywood Prince will be moving on to the film, directed by Anil Ravipudi of F2 – Fun and Frustration fame.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel has been approached by many filmmakers ever since KGF hit the screens. Notably, V Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati of UV Creations, which is funding upcoming South Indian biggie Saaho, have also met the filmmaker asking him whether he has good scripts in hand.

After Saaho, UV Creations is expected to work with Prabhas for one more project.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is gearing up for the launch of KGF 2. The shooting will commence in April and the hunt for the cast is one. In the second instalment, Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are playing pivotal roles.