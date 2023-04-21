A student from Andhra Pradesh was shot dead by an unknown person in a suspected case of robbery in Ohio state of the US.

Veera Saiesh (25), hailing from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, was killed at a fuel station on West Broad Street, Franklinton in Columbus on Thursday morning.

According to information received by his family, the assailant shot Saiesh at 12.50 a.m. local time at the Shell fuel station, where he was working as a clerk.

Saiesh, who was pursuing his master's course and also doing a part-time job at a fuel station, was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead after a while.

The Columbus Police have released the photos of the suspect and appealed to the people to share any information about him.

Though the motive behind the shooting was not established yet, police suspect it to be a case of robbery.

Saiesh, who lost his father a few years ago, had gone to the United States in November 2021 for studies. To help the family financially, he had also taken up a part-time job at a fuel station.

His mother and elder brother, who stay in Eluru, were shocked on receiving the information. They have appealed to the Indian government to help in bringing home the mortal remains.

