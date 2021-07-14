Barely two days after accusations of Laal Singh Chaddha team littering Ladakh spread, Aamir Khan's team has now released an official statement. The statement was shared on Aamir Khan's production house page which stated that such claims are baseless and have no truth in them. It further said that they used to make sure to clean the place after every day's schedule and also towards the end of the shooting schedule.

A person had shared a video of a field that had empty cans, bottles, waste, and many other disposals thrown openly. The man had tweeted, "This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself."

Now, Aamir Khan's team has released an official statement on the accusations. "To whomsoever, it may concern, AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team that makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times. At the end of the day, there's a recheck of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location, we leave it as clean or cleaner than we found it."

It further rubbished the claims and said, "We believe that there are some rumors/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime they like."

Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also reunites Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.