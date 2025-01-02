Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly condemned the horrifying New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans that has left at least 15 dead and about three dozen injured.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy," PM Modi posted on X.

A disturbing series of attacks have shocked the United States with the New Orleans attack now being investigated as an act of terrorism.

A man, later identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, intentionally drove a pick-up truck into a crowd of revellers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter on New Year's Day in a deliberate act of carnage.

Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas, reportedly flew a black ISIS flag from the rear bumper of the truck.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell condemned the attack, while President Joe Biden expressed his condolences for the victims and their families, offering federal support. "My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday," Biden said.

"There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities." The investigation into the attack is now led by the FBI, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Justice Department's National Security Division, and local authorities.

President-elect Donald Trump also addressed the tragedy, offering his sympathies to the victims and first responders. "Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department," Trump said in a post on TruthSocial.

The New Orleans attack was followed by an explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside Trump Las Vegas hotel in which one person was killed and a mass shooting at Amazura nightclub in Queens, New York, early Thursday that left at least 11 people injured.

The US authorities are currently investigating the motives behind these violent incidents.

