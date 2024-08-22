Stree 2 has managed to do the unthinkable. How do you take a very good film and turn it into an even better one? It isn't just the songs and the acting that has got Stree 2 smashing box office records, but the entire plot seems to have been taken a notch higher this time. And Stree 2 isn't the only one to have done that. Let's take a look at some other sequels which were better than the original.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns: Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan's marital life took an unexpected turn in the sequel of Tanu Weds Manu. And it turned out to be the most engaging entertainer of the year. The addition of 'Datto' to the plot never seemed forced or stretched. Coupled with the fabulous acting and some incredible songs, Tanu Weds Manu Returns surpassed Tanu Weds Manu.

Dedh Ishqiya: No one could have thought that Vishal Bharadwaj's Ishqiya could get such a spin. Despite the tough competition from Vidya Balan; Madhuri Dixit and Huma Qureshi held their fort. The film was as good as Ishqiya and remains one of the most unconventional films of Bollywood.

Golmaal 4: Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise seems to be getting bigger and better with each new film. Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4) is by far the funniest and the most entertaining in the whole Golmaal series.

Lage Raho Munnabhai: It was an uphill task to go beyond the legacy that Munna Bhai MBBS had left. But, Raj Kumar Hirani managed to do an incredible task of making another cult classic in the form of Lage Raho Munnabhai. The Sanjay Dutt – Arshad Warsi film not only swept away all the awards that year but also emerged as one of the highest box office grossers of all times.

Dhoom 2: Another film that surpassed the previous blockbuster has to be Dhoom 2. The scintillating chemistry between Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; the mind-bending plot twist, the never seen before action sequences all culminated to be the biggest blockbuster of all times.