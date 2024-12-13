2024 gave us films that will be remembered for a lifetime, from comedy horrors to thriller suspense to feel-good films. Indian films have entertained the audiences, of course, with a few disappointments, but all in all, a great 2024. Here's a look into the 10 most popular movies of 2024.

1. Stree 2

Stree 2, the much-anticipated sequel, brings back the horror-comedy that thrilled audiences. With a fresh storyline and hilarious twists, it revisits the mysterious legend of the ghost that haunts Chanderi. It can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. The highest Hindi grosser of 2024 was Stree 2.

2. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a futuristic sci-fi epic blending mythology with advanced technology. It has a star-studded cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and more. The Hindi version is available on Netflix, while the original Telugu version is on Amazon Prime Video. The hype and premier shows for this film broke records.

3. 12th Fail

Based on true events, 12th Fail is an inspiring story about resilience and perseverance. The movie, directed by veteran Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who cracks the IPS. The Vikrant Massey starrer is available on Disney+ Hotstar. The film on its initial release didn't do much but slowly broke all records at the box office and became the most loved film.

4. Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is a quirky comedy about two brides lost in rural India. Through humor and drama, it explores themes of identity, independence, and societal expectations. India's official Oscar entry is available on Netflix. The film was the most talked-about film of the year 2024 for its natural and outstanding performances.

5. Hanuman

Hanu-Man is a Telugu superhero movie. The story is about Hanumanthu, who gets Hanuman's powers to save the people of Anjanadri and eventually battles Michael after discovering a mysterious gem. The movie can be watched online on JioCinema, ZEE5, and Disney+ Hotstar. Though it clashed with Guntur Karam, the film was a huge box office hit.

6. Maharaja

Maharaja, starring Vijay Setupathi and Anurag Kashyap, focuses on a man's quest for a dustbin. It may seem insignificant initially. Yet, as the narrative unfolds, the true importance of this ordinary object is revealed. The OTT version is available on Netflix. This film sheds light on the most important and sensitive topic.

7. Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a survival drama. A group of friends faces a dangerous twist in their Kodaikanal vacation when one of them accidentally falls into the treacherous Guna Caves. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Not just the film but also the famous song Kanmani Anbodu was one of the most played songs of 2024.

8. The Greatest of All Time

This action drama stars Vijay, who plays the role of an agent. He comes back from retirement to finish a past project. It is available on Netflix. This film had a cameo role of Trisha, and this marked the return of the duo after their 2004 film Ghilli.

9. Salaar

Salaar, starring Prabhas, is a high-octane, action-packed entertainer. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie promises breathtaking stunts, powerful dialogues, and an epic storyline that pushes the boundaries of Indian cinema. Netflix streams it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and English, while the Hindi version is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

10. Aavesham

Aavesham is an intense Malayalam comedy-thriller that captivates audiences with its riveting storyline and high-stakes drama. Strong performances, especially by Fahadh Faasil, keep viewers hooked until the climactic finale. It can be watched online on Amazon Prime Video.