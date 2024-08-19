Stree 2 is smashing numbers in the box office. The horror comedy is churning out huge numbers at the BO and doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. In fact, the film has turned out to be an even bigger hit than Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film became one of the highest openers of the year and garnered over Rs 180 crore worldwide so far.

Rajkummar Rao: Rajkummar has been on a roll since the last few years. From Bheed, Srikanth to Mr and Mrs Mahi; the actor has been delivering hits after hits at the box office. However, the success of Stree 2 is bigger than all his previous films combined. And rightly so as the actor was reportedly paid a massive sum of Rs 6 crore for playing the role of 'Vicky Tailor' in the film.

Shraddha Kapoor: The Stree franchise would be incomplete without the talented and beautiful Shraddha Kapoor. So it was natural for the actress to take home almost equal pay for her role in the film. If reports are to be believed, the Aashiqui 2 actress was paid Rs 5 cr for playing the female lead.

Pankaj Tripathi: The versatile actor's contribution to the Stree franchise has been immense. The leading man of hit series Mirzapur, Pankaj doesn't disappoint in this comedy-horror film as well. The 47-year-old actor reportedly received a hefty Rs 3 crore for playing the part in the film.

Aparshakti Khurana: Just like Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti is also proving his mettle one film at a time. The actor has cemented his place in the industry with his role of Rajkummar's friend. The actor reportedly charged Rs 70 lakh for the playing the part.

Abhishek Banerjee: Last but not the least, Abhishek Banerjee also charged a hefty sum for his indispensable role in the film. The Mirzapur, Pataal Lok actor reportedly charged Rs 55 lakh for the part.