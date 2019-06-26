In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy in Bengaluru was killed by stray dogs on Tuesday (June 25) morning. The incident happened in Bajjegowdanapalya, Soladevanahalli, situated on the outskirts of the city.

Durgesh, the fourth child of Mallappa and Mallamma, was carrying a packet of biscuits when he was attacked by the dogs. He died due to excessive bleeding and was declared dead at 1:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Mallappa, Durgesh's father, told Times of India that his son was not feeling well and did not want rice. "So he took Rs 5 from me to buy a packet of biscuits. After I gave him the money, I went to have a bath. A little later, I heard my son screaming. I rushed out and found nearly a dozen dogs attacking my son. Passersby chased the dogs away," Mallappa said.

Mallappa took his son to a hospital in the vicinity but the doctors advised him to take his son to Saptagiri hospital. However, Durgesh was declared dead when he arrived at the hospital.

"Staff from eateries throw leftovers on the road and dogs feast on them. Paying guest accommodations in the area also dump food in vacant plots. This is why the stray dog population is increasing. Whenever we try to chase these dogs away, animal activist complains to police against us. Will animal activists bring the boy back to life?" the police asked.

The stray dog menace has increased in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. In March 2019, a stray dog had attacked and bit 17 people in Ragigidda, near Jayanagar. However, the dog was later caught by the officials.

This is not the first case in Karnataka. On Tuesday, a pack of dogs were found feasting on a three-month-old baby in Uttar Pradesh. Reports stated that the child was sleeping in the courtyard when the dogs picked it was and mauled it to death.