A newborn's body was eaten by stray dogs at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Hosur district. The family members are blaming the hospital authorities for the incident.

According to reports, M Nagamma, a resident of Karnoor village in Krishnagiri, had given birth to a boy at the government hospital on Wednesday. The child was born underweight and was kept for observation at the neo-natal intensive care unit. Unfortunately, the boy died on the same night.

The body was handed over to the mother. The baby's kin had planned to transport the body for final rites on Thursday. But other patients objected to keeping the baby's body in the ward and then Nagamma's relatives wrapped the body in a plastic bag and kept it in the toilet.

However, the bag was reported missing the next morning. When the relatives asked the hospital staff, they said that the bag might have been dumped in the garbage by workers.

Meanwhile, people found stray dogs mauling the body of the newborn and informed the hospital staffs, reports Deccan Herald.

The hospital staff took the body and kept it at the mortuary for post-mortem. The dogs had nibbled away a major portion of the baby's face, legs and hands, added the report.

After completing the procedures, the baby's body was handed over to his kin. It is also alleged that the body was dumped by the child's relatives. A case has been filed over the incident.