A pack of stray dogs were sighted feasting on a three-month-old in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The shocking incident reportedly took place in Dayalpur village in Behat area.

The infant who was sleeping in a courtyard was picked up by the canine species following which the baby was mauled to death.

The mutilated body of the infant, whose head was missing, was found in the fields on Tuesday (June 25) morning.

In a similar incident last year, stray dogs had killed over a dozen children in Sitapur district. Due to this, people have stopped sending their children from going to school and stepping out of the houses. In another case, stray dogs feasted on a stillborn baby dumped on the roadside near a government hospital in Odisha's Kendrapara district on April 12. Also, a 2-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog in Ahmedabad's Jamalpur area.

The growing number of stray dogs in rural areas becoming a cause of worry for citizens in several states. Both in 2017 and 2018, several cases of dog bites have skyrocketed in the state of Punjab; over 1 lakh cases of dog bites - some which led to the death of victims - have been reported.