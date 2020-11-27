A shocking video of a stray dog nibbling at the dead body of a girl inside a government hospital in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh has led to public outrage.

The disturbing incident took place on Thursday after the girl was brought to the hospital following a road accident and died later. Hospital authorities have suspended two workers who apparently could not cope up with a large number of dead bodies on the day.

The 20-second video shared widely on social media, shows a dog nibbling away at what appears to be a dead body covered by a white cloth lying on a stretcher in an isolated area in the hospital.

The family of the victim has blamed the hospital for negligence while the hospital administration has acknowledged the stray dog problem.

The body was left unattended for 1.5 hrs

Charan Singh, the father of the girl, told reporters, "It was left unattended for 1.5 hours. It is the negligence of the hospital." "The body was handed over to the family after formalities. They did not want an autopsy and were taking it away. They might have left the body unattended for a minute when the incident happened," Sushil Verma, a doctor at the hospital said.

The Samajwadi Party, who also shared the horrifying video on Twitter, called for strict action against those responsible. A sweeper and a ward boy at the hospital have been suspended and a probe committee had been formed in the matter.

"After investigation, we found out the sweeper and ward boy were responsible. They had a lot of bodies to deal with. However, we have suspended them and we have sought an explanation from the doctor that was on emergency duty along with the pharmacist. We have also formed a committee to investigate the matter," a hospital official said.