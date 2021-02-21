Food is forever love for most of us. And undoubtedly, biryani is bae. And none of us can resist a scrumptious, mouthwatering bowl full of biryani. Most of you must have binged on Hyderabadi biryani, Dum biryani, and many more lip smacking biryanis. Foodies thought that 'biryani with elaichi' or 'Nutella Biryani' were the worst things to consume until we were introduced to new recipe.

A man from Pakistan gave a unqiue twist to biryani by adding starberries to it. His latetst recipe for strawberry biryani is breaking the internet and how.

What is with Strawberry Biryani that has left social media frenzy?

Saad, a resident of Islamabad, shared a picture of Strawbiryani in a post on Twitter on February 19. As seen in the picture that he posted of the dish, Saad garnished a big handi of Biryani with strawberries. It isn't clear whether strawberries were cooked along with the dish as well.

"We made 'Strawbiryani' at home today, and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it," Saad said in the caption of his post.

Twitter and foodies want to unsee this biryani

The reactions were hilarious and mostly negative. Some reacted with memes, while some just 'cancelled' the food item completely.

A user wrote, 'Initial reaction was of shock, then dread, now of curiosity.'

Another user was genuinely interested who asked, 'I'm curious. What purpose do the strawberries serve? I see meat, so it's not a vegetarian thing. Does it replace potatoes? Or is it for decorative purposes only?'

One more person chose sarcasm to react, saying, 'It's good. I can do better. Add some Cherries on top and garnish with pineapple slices. Serve it in a chilled beer glass and enjoy.'

We have seen many strange food combinations in the past one year that we thought nothing could shock us anymore. Jumping in the bizarre food trends bandwagon.

Let's take a look at 5 bizarre tyes of biryani/ food that will make you throw up.

Pasta Biryani

Chicken in tea

A Reddit user shared a video on social media wherein a cup of tea has roasted chicken pieces in it. The person loved the taste and wrote, "At first, I wasn't too sure about it, but after I tried it, I'm really digging the flavour. The after-taste was decent.

Gulab Jamun Pizza

Nutella Biryani

Nutella biryani-a dish, which has left many disgusted. While Nutella is the most loved hazelnut cocoa spread worldwide, Biryani is a sacred word for Indians. And somebody actually created a fusion of Nutella and Biryani.

Pineapple pizza

What are your thoughts on this newfound recipe? Would to like to try Strawberry biryani?