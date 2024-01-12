As Pakistani terrorists are striking in the south of Pir-Panchal after repeated intervals, security forces devised a comprehensive strategy to dismantle the terror ecosystem and make the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri free from terrorism.

Higher-ups of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and security forces discussed the prevailing situation south of Pir Panchal, comprising the whole Poonch and Rajouri districts and some portions of the Reasi district.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited forward areas in the Rajouri sector to review the operational preparedness in light of the prevailing security situation.

"A comprehensive manthan was carried out with the officers of Counter Insurgency Force (R) [CIF (R)], CIF (D), and Ace of Spades Division on the operational dynamics of 2023 and the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland," he said.

"Strat 24" launched to defeat the evil designs of the enemy in 2024

Reviewing the complete pattern of terrorism, the Army Commander underscored the need for a deep understanding of the evolving landscape.

He also outlined the 'Strat 24' for operational focus in the year 2024 to defeat the adverse designs of our adversary and sponsored terrorists.

He also chaired a security review meeting wherein, he appreciated the excellent synergy among security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, intelligence agencies, and civil administration.

Noteworthy discussions with Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, RR Swain, ADG Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, ADG Anand Jain, and IG CRPF Sanjeev Khirwar took place, contributing to the revitalization of operations planned for 2024.

All stakeholders assured to work in synergy to achieve the desired end state, eradicating the roots of terrorism in the Poonch – Rajouri area. The Army Commander appreciated the outreach by the formation to the Awam of Rajouri and Poonch districts, commending them for the noble initiative of adopting Pir Topa as a Model Village under Sadbhavana.

Army to reach out to the masses to isolate terror sympathizers

The Army Commander emphasized that this endeavour must integrate the aspirations of the Awam and provide comprehensive socio-economic development for the village. Accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, the Army Commander also visited a forward post in the Rajouri Sector where he was briefed on the operational preparedness of the units deployed along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Army Commander commended the troops for their high levels of morale and round-the-clock vigilance to thwart attempts by terrorists to disturb peace in the region. He urged them to continue working with zeal and dedication to ensure a stable security environment for the developmental activities to continue at the same pace.