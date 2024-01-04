Although the combing and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district entered its second day today, contact was not established with the terrorists believed to be two or three in number.

Reports said that terrorists managed to give slip to security forces after a brief exchange of fire in the Hadigam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Sources said that after a brief exchange of fire on Wednesday evening there was a complete lull in the area on Thursday.

Due to darkness, the operation was suspended throughout the night. As soon as the first light of the morning came in, the search operation was resumed. During searches, no terrorist was found at the encounter site.

Sources said that terrorists might have escaped during the initial exchange of fire, taking advantage of the darkness.

Earlier on Wednesday, a joint team of Police and the army launched a cordon and search operation in the area. As the joint team of forces zeroed in towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint team, which retaliated, triggering gunfight.

A top security official said that terrorists fired on the security forces while it was dark, and took advantage of the darkness to escape from the initial operation site. More troops were brought in and the whole village was cordoned off by the security forces and the search has been going on since.

HM terrorist arrested in Delhi

A dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist wanted in many terror incidents in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell. Reports also say that the terrorist had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head and is also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The terrorist identified as Javaid Mattoo is said to have been involved in multiple terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

Identified as Mohammed Yousaf Chouhan, the terrorist was arrested on suspicion of being involved in terror-related incidents. A Chinese grenade was recovered from his possession by the security forces.

Terror module busted in Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday busted a module of terror module in Beerwah of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

"The Budgam Police has dismantled a module comprising seven individuals from the Beerwah area. These individuals were involved in the dissemination of anti-national terrorist propaganda by affixing posters in and around the Beerwah area", said a police spokesman in a statement.

The arrested persons, as per the statement, have been identified as Romain Rasool Sheikh Irfan Nazir Sheikh, Rizwan Nazir Sheikh, Sahil Javid Sheikh all resident of Bonet Beerwah, Jahangir Bashir Mir, Tariq Ashraf Sheikh, both residents of Utligam Beerwah and Shakir Lateef Pathan, resident of Gandhipora, Beerwah.

"The module was led by Romain Rasool Sheikh and Irfan Nazir Sheikh, who during the investigation were found manipulated by a LeT's Pakistani handler", the statement reads.

"It further emerged that the duo, acting as local motivators, instructed the other five individuals to carry out the assigned tasks", reads the statement adding incriminating evidence has been recovered from the apprehended persons.

"Investigation in the case is in progress", the statement read.